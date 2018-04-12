Uber ruling highlights PCC’s utter uselessness

Less than 24 hours before the scheduled shutdown last Saturday of Uber in the Philippines and elsewhere in Southeast Asia following its acquisition by its regional rival, Grab, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) “ordered ride-hailing service provider Uber to continue operating its app for the entire duration of its [the PCC’s]motu proprio review.” That may take up to 75 days, the maximum time allotted by law.

The only motu proprio review that should be happening right now, as far as the PCC is concerned, is whether the apparently toothless, completely out-of-touch-with-reality agency, is serving any practical purpose.

The Uber-Grab is the second high-profile case the PCC has taken on. The first was the P69.1-billion sale of the unused telecom assets of San Miguel to PLDT and Globe in 2016. The PCC disapproved the deal, and then saw its decision overturned by the Court of Appeals in October of last year. The PCC appealed the CA ruling to the Supreme Court in December, but seems to have placed little hope in relief from that quarter. A little more than a month after filing its appeal, Commission member Johannes Bernabe was telling BusinessWorld that the agency was “encouraging” the National Telecommunications Commission to review how the transferred 700MHz frequency allotments were being used, admitting it was “the most we can do.”

In the telecoms issue the PCC at least seemed to have a basic understanding of the relationship of the subject companies to the regulating agency, but in the Uber-Grab deal, that clearly is not the case. That became obvious when a puzzled Aileen Lizada from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) – the agency that would be responsible for enforcing the PCC’s decision, since the latter has no real power to do so – in a radio interview Sunday questioned the PCC’s decision.

In the first place, Lizada explained, Uber’s assets have already been transferred; the company has only “two or three” employees left in the Philippines. This is not really a problem as far as the LTFRB is concerned, because Uber’s accreditation has expired, and the Board has not acted on its renewal, having presumably been informed that it would not be necessary. That aside, Uber could, Lizada speculated, continue to operate its mobile app as directed by the PCC, but since there was no longer any business or technical support behind it, “this might pose a danger to the riding public,” she said.

Lizada also added that the franchises for operators of transport network vehicle services (TNVS) were individually granted, and not dependent on the platform. In other words, drivers of these vehicles can freely transfer from Uber to Grab or to any other similar platform, according to LTFRB rules.

Lizada also downplayed the PCC’s concern that the Uber-Grab deal would give Grab a monopoly over the ride-sharing market, saying that the LTFRB was already processing applications of would-be competitors that wish to operate in the Philippines.

An official from Grab in a different interview explained that complying with the PCC’s ruling would basically create the very situation the Commission said it was trying to prevent. If the transition agreement between the two companies was extended, it would result in Grab operating Uber’s app, which is justifiably not permitted by the Philippines’ competition law, and not the intent of Uber’s decision to pull out of the region entirely.

In making its decision, the PCC cited the action of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), which last Friday put a similar hold on Uber’s departure. The deal ran into a snag there because the CCCS was not informed of it beforehand; nonetheless, the competition watchdog only demanded a week (or until April 15) to be able to make its review, to which the two companies agreed.

And even there, regulators and legal experts acknowledge there is not much that can be done to make Uber stay in business; which, after all, is the real objective of the regulatory scrutiny, particularly here in the Philippines. The sale of Uber’s assets to Grab specifically might be disallowed, but Uber cannot be prevented from disposing of them in any fashion.

In making its ridiculous order to Uber to keep operating in the Philippines, the PCC is grossly overstepping its bounds in several directions. First, it is dictating to the LTFRB, a co-equal government agency, who should be allowed (or compelled, rather) to operate under its regulatory umbrella and in what manner, in contravention of the LTFRB’s legally spelled out mandate and authority. The PCC is also – thanks to an attorney friend of mine for pointing this out – setting itself up for a failure in court if Grab decides to test the matter. Because of the problem the decision creates with the Uber-Grab transition agreement, the PCC’s ruling might be a violation of Article iii, section 10 of the Constitution, which says, “No law impairing the obligation of contracts shall be passed.” Of course, it is for a judge to decide whether that is applicable here, but if it is, then Grab can sue the PCC – which means the Commission as an entity, the members of the Commission as individuals, and by inference, everyone who pays taxes in the Philippines – under Article 32 of the Civil Code.

The competition law that created the PCC had laudable intentions, and might actually be a model for rational regulation if it did not leave it in the hands of an agency designed to fail. Whether it needs to be completely abolished or just rebuilt will require further discussion, but leaving it as it is not serving a beneficial purpose for anyone.

