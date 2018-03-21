Uber self-driving car kills Arizona pedestrian

SAN FRANCISCO: Ride-sharing giant Uber said on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) it is suspending use of self-driving cars after one of the vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in the US state of Arizona. The Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode, with an operator behind the wheel, when it hit a woman walking in the street in the city of Tempe late Sunday, according to the San Francisco-based company. The victim was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. Uber said it had temporarily halted its use of self-driving cars for testing or customer rides in Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and San Francisco. Tempe is one of just two cities—along with Pittsburgh—where the ride-sharing firm has been using autonomous vehicles as part of its regular passenger. The vehicle operator in the driver’s seat was the only person in the car when the accident occurred, Uber said. The car was in police hands on Monday. Sunday’s accident was the first fatal self-driving car crash involving a pedestrian. The first deadly self-driving car accident was reported in mid-2016, and involved a Tesla.