Uber serves suspension after LTFRB denies motion for reconsideration

RIDE-sharing service Uber Systems, Inc. (Uber) closed down its application system after the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) denied late Tuesday night its motion for reconsideration on its one-month suspension.



In its new directive, the LTFRB said there would be no acceptance of additional applications for accreditation of the Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS).



This was also contained in the first order issued by the LTFRB on July 26.



Uber closed down its server at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to comply with the LTFRB order issued on July 26.



The transport networking company (TNC), however, made its server for applications accessible later in the day after it filed a motion for reconsideration before the LTFRB on its directive.



But the LTFRB, through Chairman Martim Delgra, denied the Uber motion and said “the apprehension of colorum or unregistered vehicles would continue”.



Reacting to the LTFRB decision, Uber said: “We are disappointed with the LTFRB’s decision to deny our Motion for Reconsideration, and will comply with the Order.^



“We look forward to urgently resolving this matter, and thank the public for its support over the last 24 hours.” it added.



