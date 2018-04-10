Uber should divest its assets to new players

BEFORE I delve into what the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) ought to do to prevent the imminent monopoly of ridesharing services in the country by Grab, I must say I’m a little disappointed at the slow-footed action of our anti-trust agency in flexing its powerful anti-trust muscles. By all accounts, it seems many keen market observers and ride-sharing patrons are more informed about the Uber-Grab deal than the PCC.

As early as February 22 this year, cable news channel CNBC already reported that Uber was preparing to sell its Southeast Asia business to Grab in exchange for a sizable stake in the Singapore tech company. The deal, the report said, would mimic Uber’s strategy in China, where the US-based company sold its ride-sharing operation to Didi (China’s biggest ride-sharing operator) for a 20 percent stake.

In fact, many Uber customers knew about the impending Uber-Grab merger since March 26—a full two weeks before the deal was to take effect (on April 8)—after the US-based ride-sharing giant blasted an email to its Filipino clients that “Uber will be combining [their]operations with Grab… [and]transitioning [its]services over to the Grab platform by April 8, 2018…”

Grab, meanwhile, also issued a press statement on the same day (March 26) both in Singapore and in San Francisco (where Uber has its headquarters) that it had acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia operations.

Yet, it took the PCC another week to scrutinize the Uber-Grab merger when it announced on April 3, 2018 that the competition agency began “a motu proprio (i.e. on its own) review” of the deal after failing to receive any notification from the ride-sharing giants, as required under our competition law.

Unlike PCC, however, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) quickly took the bull by the horns, writing to both ride-sharing companies to “clarify the details” of the deal” the same day the Uber-Grab merger was announced, even though it too had not received any formal notification from the ride-sharing giants. Singapore’s anti-trust agency was the first Southeast Asian regulator to start an investigation into the billion-dollar deal and come up with interim measures to maintain competition in the ride-hailing industry just days after the merger was made public.

But as they say, it’s better late than never. To the credit of the country’s competition watchdog, it also ordered interim measures last week requiring Grab and Uber to continue operating separately after April 9, 2018, while maintaining their respective status quo prior to the merger, and to refrain from transferring or sharing any asset or confidential information to each other until the “in-depth review” of the Uber-Grab deal is finished.

How the PCC will ultimately resolve this clearly anti-competitive merger remains to be seen. For starters, the competition agency should issue a “show cause order” requiring both Uber and Grab to explain why they should not be penalized with a fine equivalent to 5 percent of the value of the transaction for consummating the merger without giving prior notice to PCC, as required by RA 10667, or the Philippine Competition Act.

Although both ride-sharing companies are headquartered outside the country, this does not remove them from the jurisdiction of the PCC (or complying with Philippine laws) since they are both doing business here, either through a local subsidiary or by way of an SEC permit. The fact that the merger notification email from Uber did not even use the term “subject to regulatory approval,” and that neither ride-sharing company bothered to notify the PCC of the impending merger, only shows that they’re not afraid of our anti-trust enforcers.

Secondly, while interim measures are in place, PCC should ensure that there is no collusion between the parties to circumvent the status quo order. As it is, there is already a marked slowdown in the operations of Uber, with many riders complaining of lengthy waiting times and higher charges. Some commuters have also observed that Grab rates for their usual routes have also spiked.

The PCC—and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)—should require Uber and Grab to submit ride-trip data like availability rates, waiting times, driver compensation and fare charges to make sure that service standards are being maintained during the review period. And penalties should be imposed if Uber and Grab fail to meet those standards.

I admit that it will be hard for PCC to undo the Uber-Grab deal after it has been inked. Obviously, our anti-trust agency cannot force Uber to continue its money-losing operations in Southeast Asia, the Philippines included. It also cannot impose measures that will put Grab out of business because that will be detrimental to Filipino consumers.

What the PCC can do, however, is to exercise its “divestiture powers” under the competition law. This means the anti-trust agency will allow the ride-sharing merger to push through only on the condition that Uber divests (i.e. sells) some of its assets to a party other than Grab. This was the approach adopted by the Federal Trade Commission—the American counterpart of PCC—in several billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions that were found to be harmful to competition.

Even though Uber is notoriously “asset-light” in that it has relatively few capital assets devoted to its operations, its LTFRB card-bearing drivers and its proprietary information, such as sales and marketing strategies, pricing structure, drivers and riders’ data, and other confidential data, are valuable non-tangible assets that can be divested or sold to new or incoming players in the ride-sharing industry.

This way, the PCC as well as Uber and Grab can move forward with the deal and avoid a lengthy legal skirmish (which won’t restore competition anyways) while giving new ride-sharing players some leverage to gain a profitable foothold in the Philippine market.