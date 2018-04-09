Uber shuts down PH operations

Transport network company Uber shut down its operations in the Philippines on Sunday, April 8, four years after the company was allowed to legally operate in the country.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Member Aileen Lizada said under Uber’s Transaction Service Agreement, the company was required to shut down its app on April 8, 2018.

The Philippine Competition Commission had earlier released a statement directing Uber and Grab to continue operating independently beyond April 8 while it is looking at the transaction entered into by the two companies. However, in a public hearing conducted last week, Uber said it has exited Southeast Asia and no longer has personnel to support its operations in the country.

Ride-hailing firm Grab announced last month that it has bought Uber’s business in Southeast Asia.

“Uber is highlighting its exit, but what it does not emphasize enough is its integration with Grab. Thus, Uber is not truly exiting the Philippine market but rather effectively merging their operations with Grab here. The deal makes Uber a part-owner of Grab,” PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan said.

Lizada said on Saturday that without Uber personnel, the company should just shut down.

“We would require Uber to close down because how can we assure the riding public of their safety and their convenience if it is only in compliance with the order that their apps be up but without a support system?” Lizada said.