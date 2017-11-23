Uber summoned over data breach

THE National Privacy Commission (NPC) summoned a transport network company (TNC) to a meeting today, Thursday, to shed light about the alleged data breach incident in its system and in compliance with the formal notification procedure as provided

by law.

“This includes providing the NPC with detailed information on the nature of the breach, the personal data of Filipinos possibly involved, and the measures taken by Uber to address the breach,” said NPC Commissioner Raymund Enriquez Liboro in a statement.

On Tuesday, Uber Chief Executive Officer Dave Khosrowshahi issued a statement to the public announcing that personal data of around 50 million Uber users and seven million Uber drivers have been compromised in a security incident dating back to October 2016, and that the TNC concealed the breach in possible violation of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10173).

“The National Privacy Commission (NPC) is concerned about the possible impact of the breach on our citizens,” said Liboro.

“By virtue of its operations and processing of Filipino end user data, Uber is considered a Personal Information Controller and must comply with Philippine data privacy and protection laws,” he said.

Liboro said NPC would release vital information to the public as it becomes available. ANNA LEAH E. GONZALES

