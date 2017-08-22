Uber willing to pay P10M to end month-long suspension–transport agency

TRANSPORTATION network company (TNC) Uber is willing to pay as much as P10 million in fines so that the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) would lift its one-month suspension on its operations that has affected at least 300,000 passengers daily.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra made the announcement ahead of the agency’s scheduled meetings with the TNCs, including Uber.

Uber has paid P5 million last July 19 for allowing unregistered drivers to ply the roads for the past year.

“Uber already filed a petition [asking that they be fined instead] last Friday and it will be heard tomorrow at the LTFRB. Their proposal is to pay twice the fine that they were sanctioned with, which is P10 million,” Delgra told reporters.

“But we’re still looking at all angles in so far as having to understand the gravity of the offense that they have committed,” Delgra added.

Delgra then argued that it was Uber who brought trouble on themselves and the riding public since it continued to accept applications for 19 new drivers even after TNCs and the LTFRB agreed last July 26 that no new applications would be processed pending the resolution on how to legalize the operations of the existing unregistered Uber and Grab drivers.

Delgra argued that for one, Uber has boasted of a 66,000-fleet although this did not necessarily address the demand since not all of Uber drivers were full time.

“Uber claims that the demand is 12,000 to 15,000 units at peak, and yet, their available fleet at full strength is just as 7,000 to 9,000. You could just see the number as to why the disparity and why we still don’t get a ride because most of them are just in it on a part-time basis,” Delgra said.

“What we want to be done is to reach an equilibrium, meaning the demand for Uber should be equivalent to supply. We want Uber cars to be availabale for longer hours; to make themselves available to address demand,” Delgra added.