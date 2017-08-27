Uber ‘working hard’ to meet govt terms to resume operations ‘as soon as possible’

SUSPENDED transport network company (TNC) Uber Philippines said it was making an effort to meet the conditions set by the government to allow it to resume operations, after the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) imposed a hefty fine of P190 million for its violations.

“We’re working hard to meet the conditions for the lifting of the suspension and hope to resume operations as soon as possible,” Uber said in a statement over the weekend.

On Friday, the LTFRB said that it would lift Uber’s suspension if the company would pay the penalty of P190 million that will go to the national treasury.

The total amount was based on the Board’s computation of Uber’s daily earnings ranging from P7 million to P10 million.

Senator Grace Poe said that amount should be enough to make Uber rethink its actions.

“The payment of a hefty P190-million penalty as a pre-condition before it can resume operations should be enough to make Uber rethink its actions and reevaluate its strategy in testing the extent of government regulations,” Poe said.

“Likewise, I welcome the P20-million financial assistance Uber has to pay its drivers daily, which also serves as a form of penalty,” Poe added. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO