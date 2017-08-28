Uber ‘working hard’ to meet LTFRB conditions

SUSPENDED transport network company Uber Philippines said it is making an effort to meet the conditions set by the government to allow it to resume operations at the earliest possible time after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) imposed a hefty fine of P190 million on the company.

“We’re working hard to meet the conditions for the lifting of the suspension and hope to resume operations as soon as possible,” Uber said in a statement over the weekend.

On Friday, the LTFRB said it would lift Uber’s suspension if the company pays the P190-million penalty. The proceeds will be remitted to the national treasury.

The LTFRB suspended the ride-sharing service for violating an order prohibiting the acceptance of applications of transport network vehicle services (TNVS).

The fine of P190 million was based on the Board’s computation of the company’s daily earnings, which range from P7 million to P10 million.

In addition, Uber was ordered to extend financial assistance to its drivers affected by the suspension in the amount of P20 million daily until the service resumes operations.

Senator Grace Poe said that amount should be enough to make Uber rethink its actions.

“The payment of a hefty P190-million penalty as a precondition before it can resume operations should be enough to make Uber rethink its actions and reevaluate its strategy in testing the extent of government regulations,” Poe said.

“Likewise, I welcome the P20-million financial assistance Uber has to pay its drivers daily, which also serves as a form of penalty,” Poe added.