Uber’s timely demise

THE imminent disappearance of the ride-sharing enterprise Uber from the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia has been met with much wailing and gnashing of teeth here, and understandably so. The service promised a welcome alternative to an inadequate and wildly abusive taxi sector, and for the most part, it delivered.

But while the customer experience may have been more satisfying, Uber as a business has been a complete train wreck. The only real surprise in Uber’s demise here is that it lasted as long as it did.

Although Uber has made it clear in its public statements and communications to its drivers and customers that the decision to sell its Southeast Asian business to regional rival grab was a holistic business decision, some here have charged the government with “forcing out” Uber.

Interestingly, it is not an accusation one can see on the social media of other countries affected by the move, even though Uber has run into regulatory resistance similar to that which it faced in the Philippines just about everywhere it has set up shop. If anything, the Philippine government has displayed the same skeptical concern as its regional neighbors about the swift sellout of Uber. Along with the Philippines, both Singapore and Malaysia have announced their competition commissions will look into the acquisition by Grab.

The government didn’t force Uber out of the Philippines and Southeast Asia, its own bad business model did. Ride-sharing and ride-hailing applications are not exactly rocket science, and in most markets beyond its North American milieu, Uber has been a late mover; Grab was already established and growing in this part of the world by the time Uber arrived.

That was a significant handicap in itself, but Uber compounded its difficulties by applying an off-the-shelf business model everywhere it went, one that was slow to adapt to the local market. For example, the company didn’t anticipate the avaricious ingenuity of Filipinos who, instead of following the original concept of “use your own car for ride-sharing,” deployed entire fleets of cars, rather thwarting the service’s intent (the same thing happened in Indonesia as well).

Making things even worse, Uber also had an adversarial approach to regulation, evading it to such an extent as to become an organized jitney enterprise in most places, aiming to develop a large enough presence that the inevitable regulation could be bent around it, rather than the company conforming to the existing regulatory environment. That approach has been largely unsuccessful, and paradoxically more unsuccessful in places like the Philippines where regulation is more tenuous; those governments have been more likely to act drastically to stop a situation from getting out of control, as they saw it.

All that was a reflection of a chaotic, scandal-plagued corporate culture under co-founder and long time CEO Travis Kalanick, who was eventually ousted by an investors’ revolt and replaced last August by former Expedia head Dara Khosrowshahi, who, according to an extensive profile in The New Yorker recently, seems to have been selected for the job chiefly because he is not a complete jerk.

Under Kalanick, Uber had grown in physical size and valuation at an astonishing rate, but in a reckless way; as The New Yorker article points out, well into 2017, the $70 billion company still didn’t have a chief financial officer or chief operating officer. Partly because of inefficient organization and partly due to intense competition, the company’s core ride-hailing business had been losing money at an alarming rate due to subsidizing rides to keep fares competitive; Uber posted a loss of almost $4.5 billion last year.

Whether Khosrowshahi can repeat his Expedia success at Uber is still in doubt; while he has made some progress in cleaning up the company’s toxic culture, certain indications suggest that there is still a long way to go, and a lack of a long-term vision to get there. For instance, Uber named a new country president for Indonesia in mid-December last year, barely four months before deciding to abandon the region altogether.

While Filipinos may lament Uber’s demise, the way it has happened is probably the best scenario for an end that was all but inevitable. It is obviously an opportunity for regional powerhouse Grab, but perhaps even more so for would-be competitors.

A large part of the reason Uber’s departure has been so bewailed is that Grab, after a noteworthy start, has fallen out of favor with many consumers for precisely the reasons it and Uber were seen as welcome options to the Philippines’ terrible taxis – poor availability and drivers who treat carrying passengers from point A to point B as an extortion racket. (I’ve personally gotten so disgusted with it that I’ve dropped the Grab app from my phone, finding it at least faster if no less plunderous to take my chances in a regular cab; and apparently I’m not alone.) The entrepreneur who can successfully solve the formula of avoiding Uber’s poor local integration and Grab’s market-dominant lassitude is likely to find a great deal of success.

