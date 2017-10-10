Ubial fails to get CA nod as health secretary

THE powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected the ad interim appointment of Secretary Paulyn Ubial as head of the Department of Health (DoH), three days before Congress adjourns for a month-long break.

Advertisements

Ubial is the “fifth” member in the Duterte Cabinet who failed to get the approval of the bicameral panel. She did not attend the plenary session where her rejection was announced by Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd as chairman of the committee on health.

The senator said that after three public hearings, the panel reached a “difficult decision” to “withhold its consent to the ad interim appointment” of Ubial. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO