UCPB eyes double-digit profit growth

UNITED Coconut Planters’ Bank (UCPB) is optimistic that it can hit double-digit earnings growth this year following a strong performance in 2017.

In a statement, UCPB President and Chief Executive Officer Higinio Macadaeg Jr. said the bank was confident of meeting its growth target given the continued expansion of its consumer and middle market lending operations.

UCPB said net income last year grew by 22 percent to a record P4.08 billion on the back of strong growth in its loans and treasury business.

Total loans reached P171.7 billion, higher by P15.7 billion or 10 percent from the previous year, as both consumer and corporate loans recorded double-digit growth.

Total deposits increased by P13.9 billion to P279.5 billion.

Macadaeg said the company will also step up efforts to increase non-interest revenues from other fee-based services such as bancassurance to help boost its business.

“As we celebrate the bank’s 55th anniversary in 2018, we will stay the course and do things even better to achieve our strategic direction,” Macadaeg said.

Launched in 2017, UCPB’s bancassurance arms Cocolife and UCPB Gen generated P1.05 billion in premiums in a span of nine months.

Aside from this, the bank’s newly launched UCPB Visa Debit/EMV card also contributed to its fee income business, earning recognition from VISA for obtaining the highest debit card growth in 2017. The Bank was among the first to complete its migration to the EMV technology in 2017.