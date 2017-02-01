UE booters aim high in UAAP football

University of the East (UE) will be looking for a better performance in this season’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football tournament.

According to former Red Warrior and current assistant coach Fitch Arboleda, they focused on fixing the flaws of the previous system of the squad during the off-season.

“Our team’s objective this season is to fix the current system that we had at UE. We really needed to fix a lot of things to be a better team,” he said in Filipino.

During last season’s UAAP meet, the Red Warriors were left to settle for a dismal placing at the bottom of the standings in the elimination round with just two draws and 12 losses in their record.

The national team standout, who plays professionally for Stallion Laguna FC, said the team played a few friendlies as part of their preparations and saw some positive signs from his players in their new system.

“A few days ago we had a practice game against the second team of Stallion Laguna FC and we played very well against them throughout the game,” he stated.

Arboleda said the team is not focused on reaching the Final Four but stressed that they will be gunning for a win in each outing.

“We are not really looking at the Final Four yet. Our only objective right now is to try and get wins in each of our games,” he added. “I am really hoping that we get that first win in our opening game this coming Saturday.”

The UE Red Warriors will be opening the hostilities of this season’s tourney as they face National University in the curtain raiser of the opening day at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Saturday.