UE claims first UAAP men’s tennis crown

University of the East (UE) tamed University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Game 2 via a 3-1 decision to claim its first-ever men’s title in the Season 79 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) tennis tournament on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.

The Red Warriors completed a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three championship series.

They also won Game 1 with the same 3-1 score last week.

Veteran international campaigner Alberto Lim Jr. posted a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Jose Francis Suazo in the first singles as the Red Warriors take a 1-0 lead.

RJ Saga and Rogelio Estano Jr. made it 2-0 by surviving Clarence Cabahug and Joel Cabusas 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the first doubles that lasted for two and a half hours.

Dave Mosqueda kept the Growling Tigers alive as he beat Dolfo Barquin of the Red Warriors in the second singles, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

But Paulo Baran and Jeric Delos Santos delivered the finishing kick as they won the second doubles against Bernlou Baring and En-En Lopez, 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, to tow the Red Warriors to their first crown.

Lim was named Most Valuable Player while Jose Julian Dayrit 4th of Ateneo de Manila University took the Rookie of the Year award.

UST settled for second while De La Salle University wound up third.