UE to defend UAAP fencing crown

University of the East (UE) will be defending the men and women’s crowns as well as the girls and boys’ titles in the fencing competitions of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79, beginning on Wednesday at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) gymnasium in Manila.

Events on tap in the opening day are boys’ epee individual, women’s foil individual and men’s saber individual for morning session, and men’s epee individual, girls’ foil individual and boys’ saber individual for afternoon events.

The other events are girls’ saber individual, boys’ foil individual, women’s epee individual, girls’ epee individual, women’s saber individual and men’s foil individual on Thursday); boys’ epee team, women’s foil team, men’s saber team, men’s epee team, girls’ foil team and boys’ saber team on Friday; and girls’ saber team, women’s epee team, boys’ foil team, girls’ epee individual, women’s saber team and men’s foil team on Saturday.

Last year, UST placed second in the men’s class followed by University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University, De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University.

The Tigresses also settled for runner-up honors in the women’s division while the Lady Archers wound up third, the Lady Maroons at fourth, the Lady Tamaraws at fifth and the Lady Eagles at sixth.

National University and Adamson University did not participate in fencing tournament last season.

UE guns for its 12th men’s title and 11th in the women’s division while the boys’ team eyes its seventh crown and the girls’ squad looking to claim its sixth tiara.