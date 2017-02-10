UE fencers near UAAP double

University of the East (UE) moved closer to retaining the seniors and juniors crowns as it bagged 13 more medals including six golds in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 fencing tournament being held at the University of Santo Tomas gymnasium.

Former Most Valuable Player and 2015 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Nathaniel Perez led the onslaught of the Red Warriors as he topped the men’s individual foil.

He also joined forces with Christian Jhester Concepcion, Bien Gonzales and Malcolm Valena in winning the gold medal in the men’s sabre team event.

Earning gold medals in their respective events were Queen Dalmacio (girls’ saber individual), Miral Dorimon (girls’ individual epee), Prince John Felipe (boys’ individual foil) and the women’s foil squad of Justine Gail Tinio, Allaine Cortey, Johanna Castillo and Wilhelmina Lozada.

Besides the gold medals, UE also copped three silvers from Cortey (women’s individual sabre), Carla Arreza (girls’ individual sabre) and Jaymi Delos Santos (girls’ individual epee), and four bronzes from Sammuel Tranquilan (men’s individual foil), Shawn Nicollei Felipe (boys’ individual foil), Drew Celso (women’s individual sabre) and Liziel Lopez (women’s individual epee).

UE won four golds, four silvers and two bronzes on the opening day.

Ateneo de Manila University, on the other hand, dominated the women’s individual epee behind gold medalist Andrea Ignacio and silver winner Pat Sarmiento while University of Santo Tomas pocketed two golds courtesy of team captain Maylene Pailma (women’s individual sabre) and Noelito Jose (men’s individual epee title).

The remaining events to be played are men’s epee team, girls’ foil team, boys’ saber team, girls’ saber team, women’s epee team, boys’ foil team, girls’ epee individual, women’s saber team and men’s foil team.

EMIL C. NOGUERA