UE fencers shine in UAAP opener

Powerhouse University of the East (UE) started its title-retention bid on a bright note by bagging four gold, four silverr and two bronze medals in the opening day of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 fencing tournament at the University of Santo Tomas gymnasium.

Singapore Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Justine Gail Tinio and fellow national team member Wilhelmina Lozada spearheaded the onslaught of the Lady Warriors as they completed a 1-2 finish in the women’s individual foil event.

Samantha Catantan and Maricar Matienzo also made their presence felt in the girls’ individual foil category by securing the gold and silver, respectively, while Reynaldo Perez added another mint in the boys’ individual epee.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year Christian Jhester Concepcion successfully defended his crown in the men’s individual sabre while his teammate Malcolm Valeña settled for bronze in the same event.

Winning silver medals were Marlow Osayan in the men’s individual epee and Anthony Tolentino in the boys’ individual sabre while Alfred Bacani chipped in one bronze in the boys’ individual sabre.

Eighteen more gold medals are up for grabs including the girls’ saber individual, boys’ foil individual, women’s epee individual, girls’ epee individual, women’s saber individual and men’s foil individual on Day 2.

The other events are boys’ epee team, women’s foil team, men’s saber team, men’s epee team, girls’ foil team, boys’ saber team, girls’ saber team, women’s epee team, boys’ foil team, girls’ epee individual, women’s saber team and men’s foil team.

UE guns for its 12th title in the men’s division and 11th overall crown in the women’s class while the boys’ team hopes to deliver its seventh title and sixth crown in the girls’ category.