UE, FEU prevail in UAAP women’s basketball

UNIVERSITY of the East won two in a row, while Far Eastern University rediscovered its winning ways yesterday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Love Sto. Domingo produced an all-around game of 15 points, 17 boards, two blocks, two steals and two assists as the Lady Warriors downed University of the Philippines, 52-42.

The Lady Tamaraws, with Valerie Mamaril and Precious Arellado teaming up for 31 markers, handed Ateneo its first loss of the season with a 64-58 win.

UE and FEU forged a three-way tie in third place with Ateneo at 2-1.

Defending champion National University and University of Santo Tomas are the remaining undefeated teams in the tournament with identical 2-0 card.

The Lady Maroons, meanwhile, are still winless in three contests.