UE forces goalless draw against NU

National University (NU) was left frustrated as it settled for a goalless draw with the struggling University of the East (UE) in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Saturday at the San Beda College Football Field in Manila.

The NU Booters failed to grab the maximum points, which could have lifted them back to the top spot, while the resolute Red Warriors notched their first point in their third game.

Ninety minutes of football produced nothing but botched efforts in the encounter featuring two teams from University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

With the draw, National U remained on the second spot with 11 points, one point behind leading Lyceum of the Philippines University, while UE stayed on the eighth spot in the ten-team field.

Earlier, NU’s juniors squad struck in opposite halves as it blanked home team San Beda College, 2-0, to stay atop the standings of the second division.

Bryan Ybañez broke into the scoreboard at the tailend of the first half before Lemark Unabia sealed all three points with a strike in the 86th minute.

The Bullpups preserved their unbeaten record as they nailed their third win in as many games and stretched their lead on top with nine points, three markers clear of second-running Don Bosco Technical College.

The Red Cubs, on the other hand, suffered their first loss following a long layoff though they kept their hold of the third spot with three points and a higher goal difference over Ateneo De Manila University.

