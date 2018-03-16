UE Lady Warriors: Diamonds in the rough

It was last Wednesday when the collegiate volleyball landscape kept shifting as the University of the East’s women’s volleyball team bagged their first win at the end of the first round of eliminations in the 80th season of the UAAP. They played against the Adamson Lady Falcons and to the surprise of many, stole a W after five grueling sets.

Many thought that the Lady Falcons would easily dominate the match as they were coming from a huge victory against the defending champions De La Salle Lady Spikers. In sharp contrast, the UE squad was still looking for their first win after a tough loss to FEU. Mean Mendrez led the Lady Warriors with 12 points, Shaya Adorador with 11, and 24 excellent digs from their prized libero Kath Arado.

Not long after their emphatic win against Adamson, the Lady Warriors once again stunned the volleyball community as they beat the Lady Tigresses in just four sets. The news inundated social media, one post by Leuseht Dawis, a former Lady Warrior, reads, “AT LAST!!!! HISTORY, UE Defeated UST.” It was a huge team effort for the Lady Warriors in the face of relentless Lady Tigress, Sisi Rondina who checked in 25 points. Same players emerged as top scorers in that match with Mendrez finishing with 21 points, Adorador 15 points and Kath Arado with 26 excellent digs.

New mentor watch: Rod Roque

A lot of fans are speculating that the reason behind the Lady Warriors’ impressive two-game winning streak is their new head coach — the light-hearted, down-to-earth Rod Roque. I had the opportunity to know Coach Rod back in high school during the Palarong Pambansa, as he was the mentor of the NCR boy’s volleyball team then. I remember being in awe of his winning record as head coach of the UE boys team — that their team has almost ruled the UAAP Juniors volleyball and that he produced a Rookie MVP under his watch.

Now that he has a 2-1 win-loss record since he filled in the shoes of former coach Vicente, a lot are hopeful that the Lady Warriors will continue to shock the crowd with wins and incredible performances.

Underrated: Kath Arado

People have started noticing Kath Arado’s stellar performance inside the court. Her team’s poor performances from previous seasons may have contributed to this but I encourage everyone to see how much effort she gives in every game.

Here are some facts in case you are still doubtful of her skill: Back in 2016, Arado bagged the Best Libero Award in the 19th Princess Cup Southeast Asian Women’s U-19 Championship in Sisaket, Thailand. In the local volleyball scene, she shared the Rookie of the Year award with EJ Laure back in Season 77 of the UAAP. This is huge since not a lot of liberos were given this award in their debut year. Two seasons later, she bagged the Best Digger award in Season 79 despite her team finishing 7th.

Today, the volleyball fans have their eyes on her as even the media, specifically the UAAP Press Corps have agreed to name her Player of the Week.

Arado and her squad will once again be facing the Adamson Lady Falcons this Sunday for the 2nd round of eliminations.