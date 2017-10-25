UE Lady Warriors halt UST Tigresses

UNIVERSITY of the East subdued University of Santo Tomas, 66-62, in an intense encounter to boost its bid for the twice-to-beat semifinals bonus in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Ruthlaine Tacula produced another all-around game of 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, Love Sto. Domingo had a double-double outing of 13 points and 18 rebounds while Joyce Francisco also scored 13 markers for the Lady Warriors.

The Tigresses lost forward Bets Peñaflor, who was tossed out at the 3:27 mark due to two unsportsmanlike fouls.

With its six-game winning streak snapped, UST (8-2) is now only ahead by half-a-game over UE (7-2) in the race for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Defending champion National University is undefeated in nine starts and is on course for another outright Finals berth.

Anjel Anies paced the Tigresses with 18 points while Jem Angeles chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Earlier, Ateneo beat fierce rival De La Salle, 56-49, to halt a six-game slide.

Jolina Go and Hazelle Yam teamed up for 26 points as the Lady Eagles moved up to 3-6, while handing the Lady Archers to their seventh loss in nine matches.