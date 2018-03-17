UE rules UAAP men’s lawn tennis anew

UNIVERSITY of the East overpowered Ateneo, 3-0, in the men’s finals to win its second straight crown on Saturday in the UAAP Season 80 lawn tennis tournament at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

AJ Lim, the Philippine team veteran, scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Blue Eagles skipper Ino Canlas in the second singles as the Red Warriors completed a perfect season.

University of Santo Tomas ended a four-year title drought in women’s division following a 3-1 win over Ateneo, tying National University as the league’s second winningest team with four titles.

Lim, who has never lost a single match in collegiate play, was named the MVP for the second straight season.

UE was simply dominant as ever, winning all nine ties this season.

“Masayang-masaya ako dahil nag-step up ang mga teammates ko,” said Lim, who missed the opener last month due to his Davis Cup commitments.

Josshua Kinaadman drew first blood for UE with a 6-3, 6-2 win over AJ Rivero in the first singles.

Rogelio Estaño and RJ Saga overcame an opening set loss to beat Luke Flores and Erj Gatdula, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, in the first doubles, setting up for the Warriors coronation.

Danica Bautista and Genevieve Caorte produced the clincher for the Tigresses with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jana Pages and Carmen So in the second doubles.

Undefeated in seven ties, UST still emerged victorious despite missing its ace Ingrid Gonzales due to knee injury.

Khrizelle Sampaton put the Lady Eagles ahead following a 6-4, 7-5 conquest of Kendies Malinis in the opening doubles before the Tigresses leveled the tie, with Precian Rivera and Erika Manduriao besting Jana Hernandez and Nicole Amistad, 6-4, 6-3.

UST then grabbed the upper hand after Monica Cruz then topped Martina Bautista, 6-2, 6-0, in the second singles.