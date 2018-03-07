UE shocks UST in 4 sets in UAAP 80 women’s volleyball

THE University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors never had it so good as it won its second consecutive game in another upset, this time against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Tigresses, in four sets — 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 26-24 on Wednesday, the start of the second round of the UAAP 80 women’s volleyball event.

Libero Kath Arado led the Lady Warriors with 32 excellent receptions and 28 excellent digs against Cherry Rondina and the Lady Tigresses.

UE’s win came three days after it defeated the Adamson Lady Falcons in five sets, 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-13, chalking up its first victory of the season.

UE and UST are tied at 2-6 at the bottom of the team standings.