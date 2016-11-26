UE survives AdU, advances to 2nd stepladder

UNIVERSITY of the East (UE) weathered a late Adamson University fight back to carve out a 48-45 and stay in contention in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season79 women’s basketball stepladder semifinals on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Falcons rallied from 15 points down but the Lady Warriors displayed tremendous poise down the stretch to hurdle the first stepladder match.

”We are blessed. They didn’t give up,” said UE coach Aileen Libornio. “After four years, I saw the maturity of the team. The players really worked hard to win this game.”

Ruthlaine Tacula had 11 points while Eunique Chan also scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

UE will next take on twice-to-beat versus De La Salle University on Wednesday, 12 noon at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Archers secured the twice-to-beat bonus in the stepladder semifinals after finishing at 11-3 in second place.

Three-peat seeking National University, which has won 46 straight games dating back from 2014 season, is in the best-of-three Finals after going 14-0 in the eliminations.

Jonalyn Lacson and Jamie Alcoy had 10 points apiece for Adamson University.

Scores:

UE (48) – Tacula 11, Chan 11, Mendina 8, Gayacao 6, Sto. Domingo 6, Francisco 3, Requiron 3, Ramos 0, Antonio 0.

AdU (45) – Lacson 10, Alcoy 10, Prado 8, Cabug 6, Camacho 4, Razalo 4, Dampios 2, Pingol 1, Araja 0, Osano 0, Rosario 0, Aciro 0, Loretero 0.

Quarterscores: 11-4, 25-13, 35-31, 48-45