UE sweeps UAAP Season 80 fencing titles

UNIVERSITY of the East captured a sixth straight men’s championship and achieved an unprecedented 11-peat in the women’s side Sunday in the UAAP Season 80 fencing tournament at the PSC Fencing Hall inside the Philsports Complex.

Still the dominating figure in the sport, the Red Warriors have now won a league-best 12 titles in both divisions.

With season MVP Sammuel Tranqui­lan leading the charge, UE collected four golds, three silvers and a bronze to beat University of Santo Tomas, which ended up second for the fifth consecutive season after a 2-3-2 medal haul.

The Lady Warriors were also a class of their own.

Tournament MVP Wilhelmina Lozada led UE in scooping five golds and two silvers, as the Recto-based squad nearly swept the tournament if not for a last-gasp women’s sabre team gold for University of the Philippines in the final day.

The Lady Maroons also won a silver and a couple of bronze medals to settle for the runner-up honors.

De La Salle finished third in men’s with four bronzes, and three silvers and two bronzes in the distaff side.

The Junior Warriors also stamped their class, as the boys’ team nailed an 8-peat, while the girls’ squad emerged triumphant for the seventh successive season.

For the second straight year, Prince John Francis Felipe and Samantha Catantan won the boys and girls division MVP, respectively.

Acknowledging the enormous pressure to maintain the remarkable winning streak, UE coach Rodolfo Canlas said that the team’s exposure and participation in various fencing competitions give the fencers the needed experience.