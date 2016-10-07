UFC cancels Manila event after Penn’s injury

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that it will reschedule the UFC Fight Night Manila after BJ Penn declared his withdrawal from the main bout after suffering a rib injury during training. Penn, a former UFC champion and Hall of Famer was supposed to fight Ricardo Lamas on October 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“I suffered a rib injury in training and I apologize to the fans in Manila who were expecting to watch me compete,” said Penn in a statement on Friday.

Penn said he is hoping to “to be back in the Octagon soon.”

The injury is a big blow for Penn, who is looking for a possible comeback after losing to Frankie Edgar in 2014.

Penn is a former lightweight and welterweight titleholder with a 16-10-2 win-loss-draw record.

Meanwhile, fighters who are also scheduled to compete in the cancelled tournament will be rebooked for future UFC Fight Night events. They will also receive compensation for damage.

Fans who have purchased tickets should seek refund at the point of purchase.