UFC Gym to open in the Philippines

American mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be opening its first gym in the country in the first quarter of 2017, according to an announcement released by UFC on Tuesday.

The project, which will be made in cooperation with Fitspiration Philippines Corporation, will be located in Glorietta, Makati City.

Consequently, UFC will also open gyms in 30 selected areas in the Philippines.

“We’re very excited to embark on this exclusive partnership to expand UFC Gym’s global footprint throughout the Philippines,” said UFC Gym Chief Executive Officer Brent Leffel in a statement.

Leffel added that the aim is to promote their brand and encourage Filipino fight fans to pursue fitness as a way of life.

“Filipino fight fans understand our brand and partnering with Fitspiration PH is a perfect fit to help Manila’s fitness enthusiasts train different while working to achieve their individual fitness goals,” he said.

UFC Gym was established in 2009 and currently located in 135 sites in the US, Australia, Canada, South America and the Middle East.