UFC’s Cerrone to conduct open workout today

Donald Anthony Cerrone, one of the top fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), will hold an open workout at 1 p.m. today at the SM Megamall Event Center in Mandaluyong City.

“Cowboy,” as Cerrone is popularly known, will give the public a glimpse of his training regimen in an open workout that serves as a build up toward the UFC Manila Fighter Tour 2018 bankrolled by Cignal TV.

“It’s my first time here in the Philippines. I’m very exited to be over here in Manila. I know the fans here are amazing,” said Cerrone during the Manila Fighter Tour news conference on Friday at the Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas, Pasig City.

Cerrone is preparing for his welterweight bout against Leon Edwards in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 132.

At 20 wins, the 6-foot-1 mixed martial arts veteran currently shares the UFC record of most victories with fellow legends Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre

Cerrone tied Bisping and St-Pierre after beating Yancy Medeiros via TKO in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 126 tussle last February 18.

A triumph over Edwards on June 23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will elevate Cerrone as the UFC fighter with most numbers of wins.

The 35-year old Cerrone knows that his younger 26-year old foe is no pushover.

“He (Edwards) is a talented kid though I have more wins than the combined fights he has,” said UFC’s No. 11 welterweight fighter.

Cerrone has a professional MMA record of 33 wins, 10 losses and 1 no contest while Edwards has 15 victories and three defeats.

The American fighter will be joined by fellow UFC competitor and Filipino MMA star Jenel “The Demolition Man” Lausa in the open workout. Admission is free.

Lausa is also gearing up for his undercard flyweight faceoff versus Iranian-Australian Ashkhan “The Assasin” Mokhtarian.