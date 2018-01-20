UK could join reconfigured EU in future – minister

LONDON: Britain could take part in a new model of European cooperation after Brexit but is unlikely to rejoin the EU in its current form, a senior minister said on Friday (Saturday in Manila). Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, who chairs several Brexit ministerial committees, said the suggestion by some EU leaders that Britain might change its mind about leaving the bloc was a “red herring.” “Having taken a decision by a referendum, I don’t see that changing,” he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in an interview. However, he added: “We may be looking in a generation’s time at an EU that is configured differently from what it is today. He also said that “the exact nature of the relationship between the United Kingdom and that future system—whatever it turns out to be—of European cooperation is something that future parliaments, future generations will have to consider.” Lidington was appointed earlier this month to his post, which involves standing in for Prime Minister Theresa May in parliament and deputy chairing cabinet meetings.