UK official for Asia meets top PH officials

THE United Kingdom’s minister for Asia and the Pacific is in Manila for three-day talks on trade, prosperity and security with top Philippine officials.

A news release from the British Embassy on Saturday said that Minister Alok Sharma will hold dialogues with Vice President Leni Robredo and a number of other senior politicians.

He is also scheduled to meet with the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines and other business leaders, and will deliver a keynote speech at the Royal Institution’s Global Conference on Good Governance.

Sharma’s visit in the country comes on the heels of the trip of British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to the Philippines Richard Graham last August.

“The UK and Philippines have a longstanding and strong relationship, with links that get ever stronger. More than 17,000 Britons live in the Philippines and trade between our countries continues to grow,” Sharma said.

The embassy noted Exports of UK goods to the Philippines grew by more than a third last year.

Sharma added, “As we leave the EU [European Union] we have a great opportunity to work ever more closely with partners in Asia and Philippines will be key among that. The next few days will be an important chance to discuss trade, security and the rule of law.”