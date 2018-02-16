‘UKG’ astrologer releases Chinese New Year book

Hanz Cua goes from TV screen to print this Chinese New Year as the popular Feng Shui artist who gives out daily horoscopes on ABS-CBN’s “Umagang Kay Ganda” writes his forecasts in book form with “Chinese Astrology 2018.”

Psychic since he was a little boy, Cua is believed by many to have the gift of reading a person’s past, present and future, just by face, using his third eye. He enhanced his gift by studying to become a Feng Shui master in Malaysia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong and other parts of the world.

Armed with a diploma as Feng Shui Master Practitioner – specializing in Feng Shui, Bazi or Chinese Astrology and Zi Wei Dou Shu (Emperor People Star Astrology) – Cua is adept in decoding a person’s life path and destiny through the use of one’s birth date and time.

In his new book under ABS-CBN Publishing, Cua said the Year of the Earth Dog is full of energy and everyone will take a most active pace.

“Based on Chinese zodiac, this year is full of action. There is good and overflowing lively energy brought to us by the New Year which in turn will make us always on the go,” the youngest touted feng shui master in the Philippines said.

However, Cua stressed that because of this anticipated action, people may experience stress, tiredness and pressure, and he encourages readers to face this challenge head on.

Based on his reading of the Chinese zodiac, those born in the Year of the Horse, Tiger, Rabbit, and Snake are among the luckiest for 2018. His book consequently includes suggestions on how to counter bad luck for those whose year is expected to be inauspicious.

Finally the book uncovers Cua’s forecast for the whole year as well as his monthly prediction on career, money, love and relationships for each of the 12 Chinese zodiac animal signs. Also included are details on lucky colors and charms and suggested ways to maximize everyone’s potential and achieve this year’s vitality to the fullest.

Cua conducts trainings and seminars on tarot card reading, palm and face reading, space cleaning, meditation classes as well. He received the “Seal of Excellence Award” for his Feng Shui skills in 2016.