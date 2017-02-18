UK’s May vows strong post-Brexit ties with France

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday (Saturday in Manila) promised a close post-Brexit relationship with France on security and defense as she met with Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in London. Both stressed the need for “an early agreement on the rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU” as Britain prepares to plot its course out of the union, according to a statement released by May’s Downing Street office. “The Prime Minister was clear that while the UK is leaving the EU, we are not leaving Europe,” said the statement. The pair also discussed unrest in Syria and Ukraine, migration and terrorism. May was hosting Cazeneuve ahead of negotiations to set the terms of Brexit, which will begin when the British leader triggers Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, expected before the end of March. May said she was “delighted” to meet with Cazeneuve, adding that they “worked so well together” when she was home secretary and he was France’s interior minister.

AFP