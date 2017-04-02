UK’s University of Nottingham eyes campus in PH

Britain’s University of Nottingham is interested in establishing a campus in the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) stated.

This prospect of University of Nottingham was discussed during the meeting between United Kingdom Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to the Philippines Richard Graham MP and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Outside the UK, the University of Nottingham has campuses in China and Malaysia.

In a previous interview, UK Ambassador Asif Ahmad said he supports the move for Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) so the government could amend the rules on ownership in educational institutions.

The domestic law restricts the entry of international schools in the country, which blocks investments of foreign institutions wanting to establish their campuses in the Philippines.

British schools, such as the University of Nottingham, University of Sheffield, and Imperial College have campuses in such neighboring countries as Singapore, Malaysia, China, and Vietnam, but not in the Philippines.

International schools, mostly primary and secondary schools, that have presence in the country were granted exceptions.

However, only the Asian Institute of Management, which has presidential exemption, is the only international school here to offer higher level of education.

Three British schools have been ranked as the world’s best universities—University of Oxford (second), University of Cambridge (fourth), and Imperial College London (eighth).

PNA