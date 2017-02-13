UK’s most wanted con man falls in Pampanga

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested a British con man who is No.7 on the list of the most wanted swindlers in the United Kingdom. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente disclosed that Adam James Stagg, 30, was arrested by the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) over the weekend at his home along Yellow Papua Street, Don Bosco Compound, in Mabalacat City, Pampanga. Morente said Stagg will be deported as soon as the BI board of commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation. Stagg, who hails from Bristol, is wanted by the Avon and Somerset police for the offense of fraud by false representation through online sale of watches from October 2013 to June 2014. He is said to have profited by as much as 20,000 euros from the racket wherein victims were duped into paying for designer watches they never received.