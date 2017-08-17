Ulamas call for halt to airstrikes in Marawi

THE Ulama League of the Philippines has called on President Rodrigo Duterte to find other ways to flush out the remaining Islamist State-linked Maute terrorists in Marawi City rather than resort to bombing the besieged city.

“[W]hile we support this action and other programs of the government for peace and development, we are earnestly requesting the President of the Philippines to find other ways to purge out of Marawi the extremists rather than aerial bombings which have caused and is continuously causing damage to lives and property,” it said in a statement sent to the military’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) on Thursday.

At the same time, the council also condemned the attacks by the Maute terrorists, saying the group has portrayed a negative image of Islam and caused destruction to Marawi by taking hostages and killing civilians, burning and destroying residential and commercial buildings and places of worships and even banking institutions.

The Commission on Human Rights and other multi-sectoral groups based in Mindanao have made similar calls. DEMPSEY REYES