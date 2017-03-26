Ultimate entertainment upgrade arrives in PH

Fox Networks Group Asia has unveiled the launch of Fox+, the first and only internet streaming service in Asia promising an unrivalled combination of the latest TV series, first-run Hollywood blockbusters, hit Chinese series and movies, live sports and thrilling documentaries – all in one place – accessible from any device, at any time, in high definition.

The Fox+ app, launching initially in the Philippines, will showcase the latest TV series shown on the same day as the US, the latest movies shortly after theatrical release, both often one full year before other subscription services. It will be rolled out across the region over the coming months.

Particularly important for sports fans is the unique live streaming service – a feature no other Video-On-Demand service offers that will allow them to watch wherever they may be when the action kicks off.

Users can browse more than 11,000 hours of programming across multiple genres, embracing the most popular content from global movie studios and television channels, as well as original Fox programming and Fox+ exclusive content. Viewers can enjoy blockbuster movies such as Deadpool, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Revenant, or binge watch every season of shows such as The Walking Dead, Homeland, The Young Pope or 24 Legacy.

Available on any device—mobile, tablet, laptop—Fox+ content is easy to access both at or out of home. Waiting for the bus, riding on a train, or enjoying a lazy Sunday at home will never be the same again.

“Fox has always been focused on providing the best stories, through TV shows, movies, documentaries and sports to its fans. Fox+ is the evolution of this philosophy and will upgrade the TV viewing experience by giving our viewers freedom and choices never seen before on any internet streaming service,” Fox Networks Group Asia president Zubin Gandevia commented.

The Fox+ app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.