The ultimate ‘travel-holic’ holiday gift guide

The wind is cold, the Christmas decorations are up, and all your family and friends are cooking up a big reunion for the holidays. With traveling becoming more accessible these days, it seems like everyone is —or at least knows someone who is—always on some big adventure halfway across the country or the world.

It can be your best friend who spends every Christmas out of the country; that aunt or uncle who is always on a business trip; or that cousin who has a long bucket list of destinations to tick off. Even if they’re always on the go, it isn’t hard to think up a present for them because there are always so many must-haves on a trip.

Here then is a list of top ‘travel-holic’ gifts to give you a head start:

A travel planner/journal. The first thing you’ll need is something that can help them map out every destination down to the last detail. Today’s travel planners/journals are more adaptive when it comes to listing down itineraries. Some even have pre-determined bucket lists as suggestions. All you have to do is look for the perfect planner that will suit the needs and personality of the one receiving it, and you’re good to go.

A pair of sunnies. Who says going to the beach is only for the summer? Many are getting into the trend of going to different beach destinations whenever they get the chance, so it’s pretty sure that a lot of your friends and relatives are setting their sights on Baler or La Union this coming Christmas. And everyone knows that the number one essential for any traveler, especially those who often go sunbathing in the beach or island hopping, is a nice pair of sunglasses to go with those bright-colored swimsuits.

Books, books, and more books. One of the best places to devour a book is in the comfort of a nice, quiet café far away from home. After walking around different tourist destinations, it wouldn’t hurt to switch up to some good old sci-fi or rom-com reads during breaks in one’s itinerary. Share some of your top book picks to your loved ones, perhaps with a few notes on the margins—but no spoilers!

A canvas tote bag. One of the struggles of going around one place to another is the need to bring so many things for the entire day. A light tote bag can definitely be a lifesaver since it packs all the essentials lightly. Tote bags are one of the most underrated travel essentials out there since you can also fold and carry this in your pocket in case you get the impulse to shop. For sure, whoever you’re giving this gift to will thank you. Trust us, whoever you’re giving this to will thank you.

An instant printer. Lots of tra­velling also means a lot of pictures. And what good are these shots without printing them. Any adventure-loving jetsetter will surely fall head over heels for the HP Sprocket instant printer. With its lightweight and portable built that carries around Zero-ink paper and the user-friendly app that comes with it, you’ll definitely make the travel-holic’s printing experience a breeze and their memories more worthwhile.