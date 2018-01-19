An Ultra Violet world

How to infuse the color of the year into your wardrobe

Colors can convey deep and meaningful messages. In the case of 2018’s color of the year, Ultra Violet, it signifies power, wealth and creativity. Let us all welcome the color Ultra Violet into our spectrum. According to Pantone, Ultra Violet is an “imaginative” and “inventive” color as it represents the limitless night sky and mysteries that lie ahead of us.

The significance of violet goes a long way back in history, as violet communicates royalty, authority and symbolizes status as it was rare and expensive to create. It also became a part of the western pop culture when musical icons such as David Bowie and Prince Nelson promoted violet as a color of self-expression and creativity.

Casio G-shock Kat Von D Versace

Pantone describes the shade as a “dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade.” Violet hues capture the attention of others because of their vivid and rich pigment. We all have a tendency to think that shades out of our radar such as violets would be hard to pair with other clothes, considering that monochrome combinations has become a norm. By the same token, we fear being too bold and being the center of attraction when we experiment with different colors. This 2018 will be the year to evoke and embrace creativity of the color violet. It is such an expressive shade that leaves a strong impression on others so if you end up wearing vibrant shades of violet, you will automatically be a head-turner on the runway or even in the streets.

Last year’s color – Greenery – was a safe color and had universal appeal. On the other hand, Ultra Violet can sometimes be daunting and dramatic which may come off as a complex shade that counters culture. As the color might be unusual for some, it did not stop brands from manufacturing products in the shade of Ultra violet. They made a brave move in incorporating the color to their collections.

Sephora Maybelline Smashbox

Luxury brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Versace have started to incorporate Ultra Violet into their Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear collections even before the color of the year was revealed. Balenciaga and Versace have versatile and less sophisticated pieces, which can be worn on normal occasions. Gucci’s collection, however, was a mixture of textures, fabrics and embellishments in a full ultra violet pantsuit. Could they have predicted the color of the year? We don’t know. But one thing is for sure, Ultra Violet will slowly take over the market since high-end trendsetter brands started shifting from monotonous collections to lines that are ablaze with fiery tones.

Let us not forget our go-to affordable brands such as, Zara, Topshop, Mango and Marks & Spencer. These brands were also quick on their feet in integrating Ultra Violet into their clothing line. There are many ways to wear Ultra Violet. You can go for a head-to-toe outfit or perhaps a subtle Ultra Violet item to give your outfit an accent. Accessorizing outfits in this shade can be effortless, just wear some gold jewelry and you’ll look luxurious and extravagant in no time.

Essie Gucci Topshop

If you are not a fan of incorporating Ultra Violet into your wardrobe, add a pop of color on to your face. Following after the fashion industry, makeup brands have also included Ultra Violet to their mascaras, eye shadow palettes and of course, lipsticks. Ultra Violet is bold and intimidating so adding a vibrant color in your makeup. While this could be sometimes strenuous, lucky for everyone, this particular hue is flattering to any skin tone.

For all the daring lipstick lovers, Kat Von D, Marc Jacobs, Smashbox and Mac have jumped on the bandwagon and released pigmented lipsticks that will make you look retro and festive. Accentuate your eyes by applying shadows and shimmer from Sephora and Tarte collection. Drugstore makeup brands such as Maybelline and Nyx have also come out with a violet eyeliner and mascara for people who want to add an extra touch of purple into their smoky eye look. A swipe of the lipstick and eyeshadow can turn any look into a festive and beautiful get-up.

Ultra Violet is a gorgeous color. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea right now, but with its underlying meaning and inventiveness, it won’t be too long until designers, brands and the consumer market find a way to include the color into their products and lifestyle.