UMak to set up human rights center

The University of Makati School of Law (UMak – SOL) will put up a Human Rights Center and a Center for Legal Aid, former Vice President Jejomar Binay said on Thursday.

Binay, the school’s founding dean, said the setting up of a Human Rights Center will “promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of human rights in the country.” The Legal Aid Center will provide free legal assistance to the poor.

“By doing so, we are actively helping them address whatever legal problems they may have, especially if their

rights have been violated,” Binay said.

Binay was an activist and human rights lawyer during Martial Law.

He told students during the opening ceremony of the university’s celebration of Law School Week that Umak-SOL was founded on the values and principles of rule of law, human rights, justice, and equality.

Binay also urged law students to become advocates of justice and the rule of law.

“I believe that the purpose of law is to ensure that each individual is given the opportunities and environment to prosper within a just and democratic society. The true measure of a working democracy can be seen in the value it places on the rights of its citizens – including his right to dignity and to improve himself – and the measures the State employs to promote and protect these rights,” he added.