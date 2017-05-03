Umali snares gold in Asian School Bowling Championship

Filipino bowler Kenzo Umali gave the Philippine team its first gold medal on Tuesday after winning the boys’ singles event of the 17th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championship at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre in Hong Kong.

Umali posted 225 in the sixth and final block to accumulate 1369 total pin falls, beating Alex Yu (1338) of Hong Kong and Mostafa Almousawi (1335) of Kuwait who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Another Filipino Merwin Tan failed to reach the medal round after missing 12 pins to finish fourth with 1323. Ivan Tse of Hong Kong finished fifth with 1287.

Meanwhile, Umali and Tan won the bronze medal in the boys’ doubles with a score of 2500. Yu and Tse won the gold medal with a total of 2627 while the Macau pair of Chiu Hou Leong and Fong Hang got the silver with 2505.

The tournament started last May 1 and will end on May 6.

JOSEF T. RAMOS