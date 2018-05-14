Umali to pull out Sereno impeach complaint

THE head of the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court granted the quo warranto petition and ousted Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice, admitting the House could have lost is case before a Senate impeachment court.

“I feel so relieved that we need not go through the protracted and litigious process of a Senate impeachment trial. There are senators who made comments that they want us to send the Articles of Impeachment to them immediately, and its possible that they will defy the Supreme Court anyway because they feel they have they (senators) have the jurisdiction [on removing a Chief Justice],” Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, chairman of the justice committee, said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Umali issued the statement after the Supreme Court granted the petition of Solicitor General Jose Calida on the grounds that Sereno did not submit all the copies of her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth as faculty member of the University of the Philippines College of Law, as part of the requirements of the Judicial and Bar Council, which screens applicants for the judiciary.

Under the 1987 Charter, the House has the sole authority to initiate an impeachment complaint and the Senate has the sole power to resolve all impeachment cases. At least two-thirds of the Senate should vote in favor of convicting an impeachable official like Sereno for her to be ousted.

“We might as well not bring the impeachment complaint to the Senate anymore so we won’t have a constitutional crisis. We need to put an end to this,” Umali added.

The House has yet to vote on the Articles of Impeachment against Sereno, who has been accused of corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

“We need to prepare for a lot of things [in an impeachment trial]. We would need private prosecutors, people who will help us…we need pre-trial brief, affidavit of witnesses, so on and so forth. It is a lot of work,” Umali said.

“Because of this decision [granting the quo warranto], I don’t have to do these things anymore. I can now focus on my legislative work,” Umali added.