Umbal wants to emulate Ancajas’ feat

Unheralded pug Jeson Umbal wants to achieve the same success as his compatriot International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

“I really want to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion someday. This is the first time that I saw him (Ancajas) in person and I’m so happy about it and excited,” said Umbal in an open media workout organized by Ringstar Boxing at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Friday.

The 23-year-old fighter from Camiguin Island is a two-time gold medalist in the Mindanao Games in 2015, before he decided to turn pro hoping that it will be his ticket out of poverty.

“I came from a poor family so boxing is a big help for my family financially that’s why I’m doing my best,” said Umbal, who will face unbeaten Singaporean Muhamad Ridhwan on April 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) intercontinental featherweight belt.

“I will do my best to win (against Ridhwan),” said Umbal in Filipino.

Ancajas has a piece of advice for Umbal.

“All I can say is he must work harder, focus on training, listen to his trainers and always pray to God. I believe that he can be a world champion someday,” Ancajas said.

Umbal, with a 16-5 win-loss record with 11 knockouts, trains in Malaysia most of the time under trainer Elgar Allive of Uzbekistan.

Ridhwan, 31, of Singapore is undefeated in nine fights with seven knockouts.

The Singaporean boxer was also a bronze medalist in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

“He is a strong guy and tricky. I don’t know what to expect so my job is to prepare as hard as possible,” said Ridhwan.