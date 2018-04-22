Umpil to hold writers’ congress, bestow awards in Roxas City

The Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (Umpil, or the Writers Union of the Philippines), will hold its 44th National Writers’ Congress and 31st Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas at the Gerry Roxas Foundation Training Resource Center in Roxas City, Capiz province, on April 28.

These events will close this year’s National Literature Month, spearheaded by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF, or Commission on the Filipino Language), and National Book Development Board (NBDB).

The theme of the congress is “Kadulom kag Kasanag: Panitikan ng Pag-asa” (Darkness and Light: The Literature of Hope).

Dr. Macario Tiu will deliver the keynote address. He is the recipient of Umpil’s Gawad Balagtas for Fiction in English and Cebuano in 2016. He has produced two books on Davao local history: “Davao 1890-1910: Conquest and resistance in the garden of the gods” (2003); and “Davao: Reconstructing history from text and memory” (2005), which won the National Book Award given by the Manila Critics Circle. He is also a professor at Ateneo de Davao University.

There will be two writers’ fora. The first, “Ang Karimlan sa Panitikan,” will feature writers Alice Tan Gonzales, Early Sol Gadong, and Agnes Españo. The second, “Ang Liwanag sa Panitikan,” will feature Nemesio Baldesco, Nilo Pamonag, Hope Yu, and Ma. Felicia Flores.

The Gawad Balagtas, named after Filipino poet laureate and “Florante at Laura” author Francisco Balagtas, is the union’s lifetime achievement award for literary excellence. This year’s recipients are Abdon Balde, Jr. (fiction in Filipino); Ariel Dim. Borlongan (poetry in Filipino); Alain Russ Dimzon (poetry in Hiligaynon); Reynaldo Ileto (criticism in English); Malou Jacob (drama in Filipino); Connie Jan Maraan (Fiction in English); Cles Rambaud (Fiction in Ilokano); and Myrna Peña-Reyes (Poetry in English).

Receiving the Gawad Paz Marquez Benitez lifetime achievement award for literary education, named after the educator and short-story pioneer who wrote the classic story “Dead Stars,” is Susan Evangelista, former professor at Ateneo de Manila University and founding president of Ugat ng Kalusugan (Roots of Health) in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan province.

The Gawad Pedro Bucaneg for outstanding literary organization, named after the blind Filipino poet who is regarded by some as the author of the Ilokano epic “Biag ni Lam-ang,” will honor Cebu’s Women in Literary Arts (WILA).

The congress and awards are supported by the provincial government of Capiz; Gerry Roxas Foundation; Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA); the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce; and the Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

These events are open to the public. Admission is free. Participants will have to take care of their own travel, accommodation and meals. Umpil writers are enjoined to attend the congress and renew their membership. For inquiries, email Umpil Secretary-General John Iremil Teodoro at jieteodoro@gmail.com.