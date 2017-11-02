UN calls on Australia to stop ‘humanitarian emergency’ at PNG refugee camp

SYDNEY: The United Nations called on Australia to stop a “humanitarian emergency” unfolding at a detention center in Papua New Guinea on Thursday, urging an end to a tense days-long stand-off between refugees and authorities. The Manus Island camp, set up to hold and process asylum-seekers under Australia’s harsh immigration policy, was officially closed Tuesday after it was ruled unconstitutional by PNG’s Supreme Court. But some 600 men have locked themselves inside despite water and electricity being cut and dwindling food supplies, saying they are fearful for their safety if they move to transition centers amid reports locals do not want them there. “UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today reiterates its call to Australia to stop a humanitarian emergency unfolding on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea,” the organization said in a statement. “As the days go by where they have no water and no electricity, I think the tensions will just go up higher,” UNHCR representative Lam Nai Jit told Agence France-Presse. He said unease between the refugees and local communities had grown due to a lack of consultation when the transition centers were being constructed.

