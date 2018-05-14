UN chief condemns ‘appalling’ terrorist attacks on churches in Indonesian port city

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the wave of suicide attacks on Sunday on worshipers at three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia, the country’s second largest city. “He is appalled at reports that children were used to participate in the attacks,” said Mr. Guterres’ spokesman in a statement on the incidents, which reportedly left at least a dozen people dead and twice as many injured. Media reports suggest that suicide bombers, including four children, one as young as nine years old, used motorcycles and a truck in what appeared to be a coordinated assault on the three churches. The attacks occurred Sunday as parishioners were heading to morning services. Indonesian authorities reportedly foiled attacks on other churches in the sprawling port city. “The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured,” said the UN spokesman’s statement. He added that Guterres reiterates the support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Indonesia in their efforts to fight and prevent terrorism and violent extremism, including through the promotion of pluralism, moderation and tolerance.

