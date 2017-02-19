UN condemns Baghdad attack

The United Nations condemned the terrorist attack in the south of Baghdad on Thursday for which ISIL, also known as Da’esh, has claimed responsibility.

“This week has seen a series of such atrocious crimes in the Iraqi capital. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Iraq,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement.

A car bomb ripped through a used car market, killing dozens of people. It was the deadliest attack this year.

“We convey our solidarity to the people of Iraq in resisting attempts to spread fear, intimidation and hatred. The United Nations will continue to stand by the Government and people of Iraq in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism, notably by building trust and mutual understanding through peaceful and inclusive dialogue,” Haq said.