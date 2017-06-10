Saturday, June 10, 2017
    UN: Cyprus talks to resume in Geneva on June 28

    At a Glance

    UNITED NATIONS: Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders will return to Geneva on June 28 for talks aimed at tackling some of the thorniest issues in the way of a historic deal on the reunification of Cyprus. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend the talks with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, who heads the island’s internationally recognized government, and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci, the UN announced on Friday. Guterres persuaded the two leaders to return to the negotiating table during a four-hour meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Sunday. Guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and Britain will also attend, as will a representative of the European Union as an observer.

    AFP

