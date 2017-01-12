UN distances itself from Ban relatives corruption scandal

UNITED NATIONS: Corruption charges against former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon do not concern the United Nations, the UN spokesman said Wednesday. Ban’s brother and nephew, respectively Ban Ki Sang and Joo Hyun Bahn, have been indicted in a US court over an alleged attempt to bribe a Middle Eastern official regarding the sale of a building in Vietnam.A 39-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday lists charges of corruption, money laundering and conspiracy against the relatives of the former UN chief, who stepped down on December 31. “The indictment that was unsealed yesterday is not one that concerns the United Nations, and I have no comment on it,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

AFP