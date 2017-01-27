UN food agency hopes for continued US funding

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: The head of the World Food Program (WFP) said she was hopeful of continued US funding for the organization, despite reports that Washington was mulling heavy cuts in financial support. The proposal emerged as WFP Executive Director Ertharin Cousin was here on a week-long trip to see programs set up to stave off starvation caused by Boko Haram’s Islamist insurgency. “The US has been the largest donor to WFP for over 50 years. Our hope is that this organization, which serves humanity around the globe and ensures that children don’t go hungry, that has benefited from support on the Republican as well as the Democratic side of the house, can continue to depend upon receiving the financial assistance that’s necessary.” A cut in US funding would mean a cut in “lifesaving support,” she added.

AFP