UN food relief agency, partners deliver much-needed aid to Syria’s east Ghouta

A United Nations-Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) humanitarian convoy arrived in the besieged Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) bringing aid to thousands of desperate people, the UN World Food Program (WFP) has reported. The convoy carried wheat flour for 27,500 people in the city of Duma, as well as specialized nutritional supplies for malnourished children, and marked the first time in four months that WFP and its partners have reached the area. Aid workers also conducted food security, nutrition and medical assessments. Eastern Ghouta, located near the capital, Damascus, has been under heavy bombardment, with more than 400,000 people experiencing shortages of food, fuel, medicines and drinking water. Jakob Kern, WFP representative and Country Director in Syria, said a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Eastern Ghouta. He added that “the longer Eastern Ghouta is deprived of the necessities of life, the more people will die.” WFP reported that a recent food security analysis has revealed widespread severe malnutrition in Duma. The UN agency provides food assistance to three million people in Syria every month.

UN DAILY NEWS